Disha Patani digs deep into the archives to share a throwback vacay photo and fans want to see more

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, and next, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai
18711 reads Mumbai
It was only a few weeks back that Disha Patani celebrated her 27th birthday and amidst a host of wishes, Tiger Shroff also took to social media to wish his Baaghi co-star by sharing an unseen video of Disha from one of their dinner dates wherein Disha broke into an impromptu jig as she experienced a sugar rush. That said, as we speak, just like all of us, Disha, too, is quarantining at home, and looks like, today, she was missing her vacation days as she took to social media to share a throwback photo from her vacation. In the said photo, Disha is seen posing for the camera, just like any tourist, and she is seen wearing a co-ord joggers set sporting long hair, and red lips.  

Well, for all those who don’t know, on Disha’s birthday, since the Malang actress celebrated the day at Tiger’s house with his family, Tiger was standing in his balcony and it so happened that the paps standing outside his house clicked him and although Tiger waved at them, he treated them to vada pav and candies. Also, since the lockdown was announced, it was being reported that Disha Patani was living with Tiger Shroff at his house in Mumbai, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, rubbished all such rumours as she clarified that Disha isn’t staying with them but she stays close and that’s the reason they often bump into each other.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and the sequel to Ek Villain and Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, it is being reported that Salman Khan will shoot the remaining portions of Radhe in a studio in Mumbai as they can’t travel overseas due to COVID.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

ALSO READ: Did you know Tiger Shroff treated the paparazzi with vada pav and candies on Disha Patani’s birthday?

Credits :Instagram

