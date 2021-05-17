Disha Patani digs out a Pawfect video of her dad with pet Bella as she wishes him on his birthday; WATCH

Actress Disha Patani took to social media to share a cute video of her dad Jagdish Patani on the occasion of his birthday. The Radhe star gave all a glimpse of her dad and her pet Bella's cute moment with a lovely birthday wish for him.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and actress has added an even sweeter touch to her dad's special day by penning a lovely wish for him. The Radhe star, who has been occupied with promotions of her recent release, has taken to social media to share a pawdorable video of her dad Jagdish Patani with her pet dog Bella. The gorgeous star gave a rare glimpse of her father to her fans on social media and left all in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha dropped a cute video in which her dad could be seen playing and cuddling with her pet dog Bella. In the video, he is seen getting playful with Disha's pet dog and making the most of the time together. The Radhe actress captured the cute moment between her dad and her pet dog Bella and shared it with her fans. With it, she penned a sweet birthday wish for her dad. Disha wrote, "Happy Birthday daddy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with released last week on Eid and impressed all of their fans. The actress' looks and dance in the songs were loved by many of her female fans. Besides this, Disha will also be seen Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on February 11, 2022.

