Disha Patani digs out rare then and now PHOTOS with brother as she sends him a lovely birthday wish

On her brother’s 18th birthday, actor Disha Patani shared a sweet social media tribute for her young sibling. While doing so, she also posted a rare throwback photos of themselves, here’s everything that you must know

Bollywood actor ’s younger brother Suryansh has turned a year older on Thursday, July 15. On the special occasion of his 18th birthday, the Malang actor, took to her Instagram space to post rare then and now photos of the sibling pair. The latest pictures aptly capture the amicable bond of the two and traces how the duo has grown over the years. Both Disha and brother Suryansh can be seen sharing an infectious smile in the new photos leaving her fan army impressed.

In the first photo, Disha is hugging her little brother as they attend a social gathering together. While Disha has donned a white Kurta, young Suryansh poses for the camera in a yellow casual t-shirt and denim. Suryansh has also accessorised his look with black sunglasses. While sharing the throwback photo, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday lil bro”.

In another photo, Disha embraces brother Suryansh in a side hug as the camera captures the duo. What surprised fans more is the growth of Disha’s brother. In the second photo, Suryansh is no longer the tiny munchkin instead he is exactly the same height as the Baaghi 2 star. Talking about the same, the actor said, “Guess you’re not so little anymore, happy 18th, love you so much”.

