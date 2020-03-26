Disha Patani dishes out makeup goals as she flaunts her flawless look in a latest selfie; Check it out

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a selfie while she is stuck at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star flaunted her summer makeup in a gorgeous photo.

While Bollywood has come to a standstill amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, several stars are making the best use of their time at home. Speaking of this, the Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai actress, has turned into a makeup artist and is all set to teach her fans the art of nailing summer look. The diva took to Instagram to share a selfie with which she announced that she will be releasing a makeup tutorial soon for all her fans.

Disha took to Instagram to drop a glimpse of her flawless summer look that is bound to leave you in awe. In the selfie, the gorgeous Baaghi 2 star can be seen flaunting her perfectly done makeup for the day. With flawless skin and almost natural look, Disha looked breathtakingly beautiful in her selfie. Often, Disha likes to share photos when she does her makeup on her own and fans love it. Now, in the free time, the diva opted to share her makeup routine with fans.

Disha captioned the photo as, “summertime makeup tutorial coming out soon.” A day back, Disha shared a throwback photo of herself while remembering her toned body. Known for being a fitness lover, Disha is currently at home due to the lockdown and is spending time with her pets. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe with . Before the COVID 19 shutdown, Disha was shooting for the same in Mumbai and there was a Thailand schedule that was to begin. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shoot was cancelled. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

Check out Disha’s selfie:

Credits :Instagram

