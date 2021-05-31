  1. Home
Disha Patani displays her affection for pet cats Jasmine and Keety as she cuddles with them in adorable PHOTOS

Actress Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to post the cutest pictures of her pet cats Jasmine and Keety. Check out the details.
Mumbai
Disha Patani has been busy with her upcoming work projects. However, whenever the actress gets time off, she spends it with her pets.  The diva is a proud mother to two cats and two dogs. She often shares mushy pictures of her pets on her social media handle. Fans absolutely adore the actress’s posts in which she showers all her love to her furry friends. Amid the Covid 19 pandemic, the star has been spending quality time with her pets and has now taken to her social media to showcase her love for them in the cutest way possible.

Disha took to her Instagram handle to post the cutest pictures of her pet cats Jasmine and Keety. In the photo, the actress can be seen holding her cats with affection as she kisses them. Along with the picture, the actress penned a caption. She wrote, ‘My jasmine and keety’. Disha’s post about her pets is bound to make everyone gush. Netizens were left in awe after the actress shared the snaps. Soon after she shared the photos, Disha also put a video of her dog Bella. In the short clip, we can see the actress going close to the puppy and showing us how she’s doing.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which recently released on an OTT streaming platform. In the film, she was seen alongside Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda.

