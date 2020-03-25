Disha Patani does quarantine period right with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna in THIS cool video; WATCH

Disha Patani has shared another video with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff wherein the two are grooving the track 'Bored In The House'.

The entire world has come to a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The government has urged people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. While film shootings were halted way before, B-town celebs are enjoying their quarantine period, and often, they post their updates on social media. While is having a fun time with his pet dog Maximus, and Kartik Aaryan are helping hands in doing house chores, and Taimur are busy potting plants and much more, is having a gala time with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

Recently, Disha had posted a hilarious video with Krishna where the two were having a whale of a time while recording a Tik Tok video. And now, Disha has shared another video with Krishna wherein the two are grooving on the Tik Tok track 'Bored In The House'. Disha looks stunning in a white t-shirt which she has tied up and red coloured gym shorts whereas Krishna looks pretty in camouflaged cargo pants and a green crop top. The two are donning bindis and black sunglasses looking super cool.

Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff." Disha and Krishna's video has received hearts and smiles from Tiger and Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff and even 's husband Anand Ahuja commented laughter emojis with "#Jumpman I see you!" Not only this, Malang's director Mohit Suri commented, "Arre arre arre !! Full timepass."

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and soon, she will start shooting for the sequel to Ek villain opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. Also, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with for the second time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2020. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Credits :Instagram

