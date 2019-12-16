Disha Patani doles out Monday motivation as she attempts a back handspring; Tiger Shroff likes it; WATCH

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and currently, she is shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Besides treating her fans to her candid selfies, and glamorous vacay photos, also makes sure to share her workout regime on social media, because we all know that this Bharat actress is a hard core fitness lover. And today, Disha Patani posted a video on social media wherein she expressed a sense of excitement as she got back to training after a long time. In the video, we can see Disha Patani attempting a back hand spring as she wrote, “Training after ages with my coach...trying to learn the basics...”

In the video, Disha Patani is seen wearing a white tee paired with red shorts and as always, she nails her gym look. Well, not just Tiger Shroff, who is busy shooting in Serbia, Tiger’s mother, too, Ayesha Shroff, liked the video. A few days back, when Disha Patani had posted a monochrome photo from her vacay wherein she was seen wearing a bikini, Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, left a fiery comment as she wrote, ‘Damnn.’

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in starrer Bharat and currently, she is shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, Disha will be seen romancing Aditya Roy kapur in Mohit Suri’s Malang and the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

