PICS: Disha Patani is one happy soul as she relishes the cheat meal; Satisfies her sweet tooth with ‘mithai’

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures of her as she was craving for a cheat meal. Take a look.

is considered to be one of the fittest and gorgeous actors in Bollywood. She often posts stunning solo pictures and also shares glimpses of her workout session on her social media handle. Now, Disha Patani who enjoys a massive fan following on the internet has shared a few goofy pictures of her. This time the Baaghi 2 actress took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful selfies of her in which she can be donning happy expressions.

In her first post, she has mentioned that she is looking forward to relishing a cheat meal as she captioned it as ‘Can’t wait to cheat tomorrow’. In the next picture, Disha revealed that ‘mithaiiiii!’ is her cheat meal. It seems that the actress wanted to satisfy her sweet cravings. In the picture, Disha can be seen wearing a light pink outfit; she kept her tresses open and makeup minimal.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s latest post here:

Earlier, the actress had also shared a glimpse of her recent Maldives vacay and she looked breathtakingly beautiful in the same. Reportedly, she jetted off to the Maldives a few days back with her rumoured beau, actor Tiger Shroff. They had shared several solo pictures of them from their vacation but they hadn’t posted any pictures together.

On the work front, after Bharat, Disha reunited with for Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Apart from Radhe, she will be also seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

