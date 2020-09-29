  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani drives away COVID 19 blues as she flaunts a red lipstick in her new selfie

Disha Patani often shares pictures and videos on her personal handle. Meanwhile, check out her latest selfie on Instagram.
12310 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani flaunts red lipstick in new selfieDisha Patani drives away COVID 19 blues as she flaunts a red lipstick in her new selfie
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Patani is currently considered an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry. The actress began her journey in B-town with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Her innocent smile and acting prowess in the biopic won hearts. Post that, Disha has appeared in many other movies and won the hearts of the audience. The actress is frequently active on social media and often shares numerous pictures and videos on her handle thereby grabbing everyone’s attention.

While we speak of this, Disha has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that deserves your attention. The Malang actress shares a close-up selfie in which she flaunts a ruby red lipstick and opts for a messy hair look. She also chooses a peachy makeup look here that can be seen in the picture. Disha keeps it simple and wears a dark grey t-shirt while posing for the camera. She looks undeniably pretty in the same.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha Patani will next feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. The actress is also roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Her first look from the movie has already been revealed a long time back. Disha will then be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also features John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu that was released earlier this year.

Also Read: Disha Patani is a vision in white as she poses on a beach in this throwback PHOTO

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

Latest Videos
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Divya Khosla gracefully embraces her wardrobe malfunction at the LFW 2020
Kareena GLITTERS in an emerald green body sculpting gown at Lakme Fashion Week Summer 2020
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi spotted last night along with family at Anil Kapoor's residence
AbRam matching his tiny steps to the beats clearly shows he LOVES dancing. Here’s proof!
Akki was never a fan of Katrina before THIS film; admits Khiladi actor
Shivangi Joshi on struggles, journey, trolls, perceptions about her on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Humorous DIALOGUE BAAZI between Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh is pure laughter dose for the day
Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Still looking blue. Maybe try doing some charity work - help someone less fortunate than you. That might drive the blues away.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement