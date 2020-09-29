Disha Patani drives away COVID 19 blues as she flaunts a red lipstick in her new selfie

Disha Patani often shares pictures and videos on her personal handle. Meanwhile, check out her latest selfie on Instagram.

is currently considered an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry. The actress began her journey in B-town with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Her innocent smile and acting prowess in the biopic won hearts. Post that, Disha has appeared in many other movies and won the hearts of the audience. The actress is frequently active on social media and often shares numerous pictures and videos on her handle thereby grabbing everyone’s attention.

While we speak of this, Disha has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that deserves your attention. The Malang actress shares a close-up selfie in which she flaunts a ruby red lipstick and opts for a messy hair look. She also chooses a peachy makeup look here that can be seen in the picture. Disha keeps it simple and wears a dark grey t-shirt while posing for the camera. She looks undeniably pretty in the same.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani will next feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . It has been directed by Prabhu Deva. The actress is also roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Her first look from the movie has already been revealed a long time back. Disha will then be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 that also features John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu that was released earlier this year.

