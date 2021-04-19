Disha Patani drives away Monday blues with a sun kissed PHOTO in a bikini as she begins her Maldives vacay

Disha Patani recently left for the Maldives with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. On Monday, she shared stunning photos from her trip as she began her holiday at the beach in a swimsuit.

Actress has officially begun her Maldives vacay by hitting the beach on Monday to soak in the sun and her photo in a bikini is all set to take over the internet. The Radhe star was snapped on Sunday morning leaving Mumbai with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff for a Maldives getaway as the city went into a lockdown amid a surge of COVID 19 cases. While Disha did share a glimpse on Day 1 of her Maldives vacay, the Radhe star officially hit the beach today and shared a photo in a swimsuit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a red bikini with embellished work on it. In the photo, Disha could be seen kneeling in the sand on the Maldives beach as she soaked in the sunshine. The Radhe star left her hair open to feel the sea breeze and looked absolutely gorgeous in the frame. Flaunting her bikini body, the star managed to set the internet ablaze with her stunning photo from the Maldives.

Apart from this, Disha also shared a couple of photos in a different look on social media. She is seen clad in a green and white bikini top with a purple skirt in the photo. As she posed for the camera, Disha looked breathtakingly beautiful in the same.

Meanwhile, Tiger too left this weekend for the Maldives. The War star is yet to drop a picture of himself from his vacay. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. She also has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.

