Disha Patani drops a ‘cute’ comment on Tiger Shroff’s sis Krishna’s PHOTO with her pet & we love their banter

We all know that and Tiger Shroff are great friends, and although we’d like to believe that there is more to the friendship but we shall keep it at that for now. But some might not know but Disha Patani is equally great friends with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, and often, these girls heap praises on each other by leaving comments on social media posts. And in the latest, we have Disha Patani leaving a sweet note for Krishna Shroff as the latter poses with her pet. In the photo, we can see Krishna posing with her pet while showing off her midriff, and alongside the photo, Krishna wrote, “Snug,” and soon after, Disha wrote, “So cute your core…”

Now ever since the lockdown, rumours were rife that Disha Patani has been living in with Tiger Shroff at his residence in Mumbai, however, during an interview, Krishna Shroff dismissed all such news as she said that since Disha lives nearby their house, they often go grocery shopping together and Krishna also explained that she shared a very warm bond with Disha and loves to hang out with her. Also, Krishna revealed that Disha and her, both, are fitness lovers and therefore, they bond over fitness. Talking about Disha and Tiger, Krishna said, “He (Tiger) and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her."

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and amidst the lockdown, the cast of Malang- Disha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu met virtually over a video call

