Disha Patani drops a cute pic of her ‘little baby brother Suri’ with her pet dog & wishes him on his birthday

Disha Patani took to social media to wish her baby brother Suryansh Patani on his birthday. She even shared an adorable photo of him with her pet dog on Instagram and showered him with love.

Birthdays are always an important day in a person's life and they give a chance to loved ones to do something special for them. Speaking of this, actress made her brother Suryansh Patani’s birthday even more special for him as she shared a photo with him and wished him on his birthday. Disha, who is extremely active on social media, rarely shares photos of her family. However, on a special day, the Radhe star shared a cute photo and also wished her baby brother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha dropped a cute and adorable photo of her little brother Suryansh and penned a sweet wish for him. She showered him with love and seeing the photo, even fans could not resist from wishing the Baaghi 2 star’s brother. In the photo, Disha’s brother could be seen sitting with her pet dog in his lap and as he smiled, the picture was captured. Clad in a casual black tee, Disha’s brother looked adorable and the actress left no stone unturned in making it special for him.

Disha shared the photo and wrote, “Happiest b’day my little brother suri love you most.” A few days back, Disha shared photos of the sketches of her favourite cartoon character made by her brother and flaunted his hidden talent on social media. Fans were impressed to see the artwork done by Disha’s brother as she shared it.

Here is Disha Patani’s birthday wish for her brother:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in a song from Baaghi 3 and in Malang. Malang starred Disha along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Now, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Apart from this, Disha also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

