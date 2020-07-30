  • facebook
Disha Patani drops fire emoji on Tiger Shroff’s throwback beach photo and fans can’t get enough of their PDA

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.
Whether or not Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are dating continues to remain a mystery but despite the conjecture, these two never fail to indulge in social media PDA. And we say this because today, when Tiger Shroff posted a photo on Instagram wherein the actor is seen gazing into the lens sporting wet hair while posing on the beach, and amidst a host of comments, one comment that caught our unqualified attention was a comment from Disha Patani who left a fiery emoticon on the photo. Yes, in the said photo, this Baaghi actor is wearing a bright purple half-sleeved T-shirt with a white tie-dye print, holding a ball in his hand, and we totally second Disha’s emotion.

Also. Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, left a comment that read, “Daaang, son,” followed by a fire emoji. In another comment, she wrote, “@hollywood, where you at?” Now post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, as we all know, netizens have been raising fingers at nepotism and star kids for sabotaging Susant’s career, and recently, when filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to use Tiger Shroff’s example to make a point about nepotism, his mother, Ayesh Shroff, clapped back at Anurag asking him to keep his kids away from the debate. While Anurag shared a news article on Tiger and Taimur Ali Khan and said nepotism exists and the media covers star kids because it is ‘what you the audience wants to see’, Ayesha wrote, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely,” and later,Anurag apologised to her.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

