Disha Patani drops more stunning snaps from her photoshoot; rumoured beau Tiger Shroff showers love; PHOTOS

Earlier today, surprised all her fans when she treated them with beautiful snaps from her photoshoot. The gorgeous diva is known to have a style of her own and she definitely knows how to rock it. From wearing Indian dresses to rocking western attires, the actress has always been on top of her fashion game. Now, the star has shared some more photos, leaving all her fans awestruck by her beauty. The actress’s latest pictures are proof of how she can pull off any look with ease.

Disha took to her Instagram handle to share some more amazing shots. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a simple white top paired with high waist denim shorts. Even with an easy-going outfit, the star was able to grab all the eyeballs. The snaps which were clicked by her friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic were loved by all her fans who took to the comments to compliment the actress. One particular comment which caught everyone’s attention was that of Tiger Shroff’s. The actor, who is also Disha’s rumoured boyfriend, used the fire, heart, and applause emoji to express his fascination.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha is busy with her upcoming projects which include Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . For the action film, the star would also share the screen with Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and slated to release on May 13, 2021. The star will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, , and Tara Sutaria. The actress is often papped on the sets of the film along with her co-stars. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and will premiere on February 11, 2022.

