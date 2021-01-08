Disha Patani drops yet another steamy pic in a bikini as she looks back at Maldives trip; Tiger Shroff REACTS

Recently, Disha Patani returned from the Maldives after ringing in the New Year 2021. The Radhe star shared a stunning photo from her trip recently and left Tiger Shroff and fans gawking.

Over the past few weeks, rumoured couple and Tiger Shroff have been the talk of the town. The duo has recently returned from their Maldives vacay after ringing in the New Year 2021. However, it seems that Disha is not yet over her love for the Maldives as she has been dropping photos from her trip on social media. From sharing glimpses of the Maldivian blues to her photos in a swimsuit, Disha has been winning the internet with her vacation photos. And once again, her bikini photo has left fans and Tiger gasping.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a photo from her trip in which she is seen posing by the sea. In the photo, though we cannot see Disha's face, we can see her standing in the sand by the Maldivian sea. The Radhe star is seen clad in a yellow bikini with a white skirt wrapped around her waist. As she admired the sea and cool breeze, Disha looked every bit of calm and serene in the picture-perfect memory from her Maldives album.

The photo left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also in awe and he could resist hitting the heart button on Instagram. Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff were also all hearts for the photo.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photo:

Meanwhile, the star even shared a photo on her Instagram story in which she is seen clad in a sports bralette as she flaunted her toned mid-riff. The star will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Reportedly, Disha will be seen essaying the role of Jackie Shroff's sister in the film. Besides this, she also has Ek Villain 2 with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

