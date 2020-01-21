Disha Patani embraces Aditya Roy Kapur in teaser poster of Malang song Humraah; Track to be out on THIS date

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur teased with a new poster from their upcoming film, Malang. The new song, Humraah from Malang is all set to drop and Aditya, Disha’s chemistry will raise the temperature once again. Check it out.

One of the most talked about films since the trailer dropped is and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang. The film stars Disha and Aditya in a never-seen-before avatar. While the trailer showcased the badass versions of each of the characters, we even got a glimpse of Aditya and Disha’s sizzling chemistry. After the previous songs Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang, Disha and Aditya are all set to take us on a romantic escapade with another soulful track Humraah from their film.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to share a teaser poster of Malang song Humraah. In the poster, we can see Disha and Aditya lost in each other’s embrace as they give us a glimpse of their romance. Disha can be seen clad in a white top and shorts while Aditya is seen in a ganji and green shorts. As they sit in each other’s embrace, one can’t help but notice the back drop of the sea. The poster was captioned with the release date of the song. Humraah from Malang will be out on January 23, 2020.

(Also Read: Disha Patani and her Malang co star Aditya Roy Kapur have a gala time with IG filters; Watch)

Anil captioned the post as, “Begin living from one experience to the next... #Humraah, song out on 23rd Jan. #Malang.” The film’s previous songs, Chal Ghar Chalen and Malang are doing extremely well and fans have loved it. Fans are excited to see Aditya and Disha nail some underwater stunts too in Malang. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in roles that the audience hasn’t seen them taking on. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More