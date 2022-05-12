Disha Patani ends the day with an adorable, no-makeup selfie; PIC

Disha Patani is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is an active social media user and never misses a chance to take the internet by storm with her Instagram posts. Even her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress shared an adorable selfie on Instagram.

In the photo, Disha glowed in a no-makeup selfie. She wore a green t-shirt and looked every inch beautiful. Her picture was a treat for her fans and she definitely ended the day on a sweet note. She posted the picture in the stories section of Instagram. However, Disha did not write any caption along with the snap.

Take a look:

Disha recently came on board for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. She shared a small sneak peek before the official announcement comes through. Taking to her Instagram Story, Disha shared a snapshot of a welcome gift basket that she received from Vyjayanthi Movies. The warm welcome note read: "Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you onboard!" The gift basket included a bunch of stunning red and pink roses. However, the makers are yet to announce it officially. Project K is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

In addition to this, she has two films in the pipeline this year - Ek Villain Returns and Yodha. Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Yodha will see Disha sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

