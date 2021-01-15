Disha Patani enjoys cool breeze & BTS song Pied Piper as she takes her furry friend Bella for a drive; WATCH

Disha Patani has been spending time with her pet Bella since yesterday. The Radhe star took time out to head for a drive with her pet today and gave fans a glimpse of the same on social media.

Time and again has proved to be a perfect and doting pet parent as she often spends time with her cats and dogs at home. Not just this, while she spends time with them, Disha never fails to keep her fans updated with their cute shenanigans via social media. The gorgeous star once again has left the internet gushing as she dropped the cutest video of her pet Bella enjoying the cool breeze as she takes her for a drive. Not just this, Disha jammed to the tunes of BTS song Pied Piper while spending time with Bella in the car.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a cute video in which she gave all a sneak peek of her date in the car with her pet Bella. In the video, while Disha sat in the front, her pet Bella could be seen sticking its head out of the window and enjoying the cool breeze. Disha even gave us a glimpse of her flawless no-makeup glow as she took her pet out for a drive in the city. Not just this, she jammed to the song by her favourite K-pop band BTS and left fans in awe.

Just yesterday, Disha shared cute photos with Bella as she joined her furry friend at home for some goofy moments. She shared cute photos as they goofed around with filters.

Take a look at Disha's posts:

Aww! #DishaPatani and her doggo are enjoying their car drive pic.twitter.com/JihklOC024 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shoot of the film ended back in October 2020. It is helmed by Prabhudheva. Besides this, Disha also has Ek Villain 2 with Mohit Suri. The film also stars John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

