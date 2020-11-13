Disha Patani enjoys the cool breeze by the side of the blue sea; Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Maldivian rain

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are currently on vacation and fans are wondering if they are holidaying together. While Disha dropped a gorgeous photo of the view from her room, Tiger shared a video of the rain in the Maldives and left fans in awe.

Rumoured couple and Tiger Shroff recently jetted off from the Mumbai airport almost at the same time that gave rise to speculations among fans if they were going together. Soon, Tiger landed in the Maldives and shared a glimpse of his home for the next couple of days on social media and left everyone in awe with the tropical paradise. Disha too shared glimpses from her holiday destination that also happened to be by the side of the sea. While neither of them has shared posts with each other, fans have been curious to know if they are holidaying together.

Amid this, Disha shared yet another sneak peek from her tropical vacay on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a photo in which she is seen sitting on the balcony of her room and admiring the view of the deep blue seawater. Not just this, she is seen feeling the cool breeze as she enjoys the view. In another video that she shared, we could see her goofing around with Instagram filters while she was chilling by the side of the sea.

On the other hand, Tiger took to his Instagram story to share a video of the Maldivian rains. He captured the view of the blue waters and the rain in a video and left fans curious about his vacation. Seeing the posts of the two stars from the tropical wonderland, fans have been curious to know if the rumoured couple is indeed on a holiday together or not.

Take a look at Disha and Tiger's posts:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She also was a part of Tiger's film Baaghi 3 in a special song. She will now be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . Apart from this, she also has KTina and Ek Villain 2 with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Tiger has Heropanti 2 with Tara and Ganapath-Part 1.

