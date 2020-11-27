Disha Patani experiments with Instagram filters & asks fans if she should dye her hair red or brown; See PICS

Disha Patani returned to Mumbai from Maldives a few days ago. Meanwhile, she continues treating her fans with pictures on social media.

is among those celebs who love being active on social media. The actress keeps her fans posted about whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. The Baaghi 2 star literally sent the internet into a meltdown a few days back as she shared multiple pictures from her recent Maldives vacation. Now that she is back in the bay, the stunning diva continues to mesmerize her fans by sharing a few amazing pictures on her handle.

Meanwhile, Disha has recently experimented with a few of the Instagram filters post which she puts forward a question for her fans. Initially, the Bharat actress tries a red hair filter followed by a brown one post which she asks everyone regarding the one that she should actually opt for. We are sure the gorgeous beauty is awaiting answers from all her fans! Disha is known for her love for these goofy filters and she often shares photos while using them.

Check out her latest pictures below:

Disha Patani will next be seen along with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that has been helmed by Prabhudeva. Apart from that, she will feature in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Her first look from the movie has been revealed a few months ago. To add to this, Disha has also been roped in for Ek Villain 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. She last appeared in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

