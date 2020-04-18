Disha Patani feels no one can match up Radhe co star Jackie Shroff’s swag: He’s humble & cool to hang out with

Disha Patani will be seen with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a recent chat, Disha praised Tiger Shroff’s dad and Radhe co-actor Jackie and revealed what she feels about him after working with him.

While working with different actors, Bollywood stars develop a great bond with them and speaking about this, seems to have nothing but praise for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-star Jackie Shroff. The film starring and Disha will also have Jackie playing Patani’s brother and the shoot had been going on prior to the Coronavirus lockdown. While Disha has worked with Jackie’s son Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2 and rumours about the two seeing each other have been going on for some time, it is her first stint with the senior Shroff.

In a recent chat with Bombay Times, Disha couldn’t stop praising Jackie and his professionalism. The Radhe star said that Jackie is a cool co-star and when one is in his company, they don’t need to talk much as he can do the talking. Disha even mentioned that senior Shroff is cool and that he is extremely easy to work with. Not just this, Patani called Jackie humble and said that she is elated to have worked with him in Radhe. Further, when asked if she connects more with senior co-stars, Disha said that she is an old soul and hence, is comfortable working with senior actors.

About Radhe co-star, Jackie Shroff, Disha said, “His energy is unmatchable.” All praises for Jackie, who loves being called Tiger ka baap, she continues, “Nobody can match up to his swag. He is humble, easy to work with, quick with his shots and a great actor.” She further added that he is one of the coolest co-stars she has had and that being in his company, one wouldn’t really have to do anything. Disha said, “He is just so cool to hang out with. I don’t consider myself cool at all, but whenever I hang out with him, I feel cool. It doesn’t matter if you are an introvert, because when you are with him, he does most of the talking. I think I am more of an old soul. I feel comfortable with senior people around me, and I connect more with them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha and Salman starrer was being shot before the country went into lockdown mode due to the spread of Coronavirus or COVID 19. Since then, Disha has been cooped up at home while Salman is at his Panvel farmhouse and Jackie is staying alone at his farmhouse. Reports were also that Disha may have temporarily moved in with Tiger Shroff’s family amid the lockdown. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same. Meanwhile, Radhe is directed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on Eid 2020.

