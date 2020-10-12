Disha Patani finds her spirit animal in an Alpaca and here’s why the internet is in splits; See post

Disha Patani recently wrapped up the shoot of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

is a true-blue social media diva, and we want to thank her for always updating her fans with her latest photos and videos. While Disha started shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai post the Coronavirus lockdown, she, as we speak, has wrapped up the shooting of the film. Yes, yesterday, Disha took to social media to share a photo with her team to inform that she has wrapped up Radhe shooting and alongside a photo with the team, she wrote, “#radhe packup thank you my lovely team for being the best ever #girlpower…”

After the pack-up, looks like Disha got some time to herself and so, she shared a photo revealing her spirit animal. Taking to Instagram stories, Disha compared herself with an adorable alpaca revealing that she found her spirit animal. Before Disha wrapped up Radhe’s shoot, the team of Radhe shared a video giving fans a sneak-peek into how the shooting of a film amid the pandemic looks like. In the video, we can see glimpses of people masked and observing precautionary measures as Jackie Shroff tells us it is a tough time and everyone needs to take care to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring , Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. Next, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Also, Disha will be seen romancing in his next film

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

