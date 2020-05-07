Disha Patani finds a PAWfect partner in crime for goofy shenanigans amid lockdown and it is too cute to miss

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a fun selfie session with her pawfect partner in crime amid lockdown. The photos of the Radhe star are bound to make you smile. Check it out.

For Bollywood stars, spending time at home amid lockdown might be a tedious task. However, for actor , lockdown seems to be going smooth as she has found her perfect friends in her pets. Disha has 2 pet dogs and she dotes on both of them. Often, we get to see the Radhe star getting goofy with them. Amid the lockdown, Disha has been spending time with her pets at home and often shares glimpses of the fun she has with them while being at home.

Seeing the same, recently, Disha shared some cute selfies with one of her pet dogs, ‘Goku’ on social media and left netizens gushing over the cuteness. In the photos, we can see Disha playing peek-a-boo with her pet while clicking the selfies. Her pet dog can be seen goofing around as she gets playful with it. The gorgeous star appeared to be having fun with her dog while staying at home and it surely gave all Disha’s fans relatable vibes.

In one of the photos, her pet dog can be seen opening his mouth while she hides behind its neck. She captioned the photo as, “Goku trying to eat me.” The cute photos that Disha shared on social media were shared by several fan clubs of the actress. A few days back, Disha also shared a video of her pet dog running around in the garden and having fun amid the lockdown.

Check out Disha Patani’s photo with her pet dog:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in a special song in Tiger Shroff and starrer Baaghi 3. Now, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the release date may be changed. But, nothing has been officially announced yet.

