Disha Patani flashes her adorable smile while posing for a selfie with her little fan; See pic

has been grabbing headlines since her song Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3 has been released. In the song, Disha turns into a sultry siren as she is seen wearing green shimmery attire and besides her dance moves, what has caught our attention is Disha’s deadly expressions as she grooves to the intoxicating beats. Disha's fans must be for sure still grooving on the track and going crazy over the actress' mesmerising avatar. The song has been trending on social media.

Disha follows a huge fan following. The actress in no time has garnered a lot of fame and popularity. The actress is often spotted clicking pictures or selfies with her fans at the airport or at her set. Recently, we came across a cute selfie of Disha with her little fan. In the pic, shared by her fans, we can see the Baaghi 2 actress is looking stunning with that curly hair and is flashing her million-dollar smile while clicking a selfie with a cute fan who looks elated and is showing off her cute dimples.

On the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year. Disha will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is directed by Prabhdheva. The movie will hit the screens on Eid 2020. She will also be seen in KTina which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie is a biopic that is reportedly based on the life of Ekta herself. The actress was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

