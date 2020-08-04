  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani flashes her beaming smile as she poses with a friend in this throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani never fails to impress us with her acting skills as well as style sense. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures.
20188 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani flashes her beaming smile as she poses with a friend in this throwback PHOTODisha Patani flashes her beaming smile as she poses with a friend in this throwback PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Patani is someone who does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty has been ruling hearts ever since she made her official entry into the Bollywood film industry. Disha is known not only for her acting skills but also for her utter beauty. The actress can literally make anyone go weak on their knees and there is no denying this fact. Apart from that, she has got an impeccable style sense and multiple instances prove the same.

Disha’s pictures instantly go viral whenever they are shared on social media. Meanwhile, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the actress that surely deserves your attention. She is seen posing for a selfie with one of her friends in the picture. The Malang actress looks absolutely stunning in an orange-colored swimsuit as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera. Moreover, Disha looks amazing even without makeup and this picture is proof.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disha patani fan page (dishapatanibolly) on

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring none other than Salman Khan himself once again! Disha will also be a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She has one more movie lined up which is KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read: Disha Patani digs deep into the archives to share a throwback vacay photo and fans want to see more

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement