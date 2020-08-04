Disha Patani flashes her beaming smile as she poses with a friend in this throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani never fails to impress us with her acting skills as well as style sense. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures.

is someone who does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty has been ruling hearts ever since she made her official entry into the Bollywood film industry. Disha is known not only for her acting skills but also for her utter beauty. The actress can literally make anyone go weak on their knees and there is no denying this fact. Apart from that, she has got an impeccable style sense and multiple instances prove the same.

Disha’s pictures instantly go viral whenever they are shared on social media. Meanwhile, we have chanced upon a rare throwback picture of the actress that surely deserves your attention. She is seen posing for a selfie with one of her friends in the picture. The Malang actress looks absolutely stunning in an orange-colored swimsuit as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera. Moreover, Disha looks amazing even without makeup and this picture is proof.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring none other than himself once again! Disha will also be a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. She has one more movie lined up which is KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read: Disha Patani digs deep into the archives to share a throwback vacay photo and fans want to see more

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×