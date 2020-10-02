Disha Patani flashing her captivating smile in a BTS PHOTO from the sets of a movie is hard to miss

Disha Patani made her acting debut with the movie Loafer in 2015. Meanwhile, check out a BTS photo of the actress from the sets.

began her journey in Bollywood with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story that also featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, very few people are aware of the fact that this stunning diva initially made her acting debut in the South film industry. Yes, you heard it right! Disha officially ventured into acting with the Telugu drama titled Loafer that also featured Varun Tej as the male lead. It was released into the theatres in December 2015.

Now, we have come across a very rare BTS picture of Disha Patani from the sets of the South action drama that is unmissable for all her ardent fans. The actress flashes her captivating smile as she hugs a crew member while posing for the camera. Disha keeps it simple as she wears a light blue top with long sleeves and a yellow skirt. She also flaunts her neatly braided hair and opts for minimal makeup.

Check out her BTS picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani last appeared in the movie Malang that was released earlier this year. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The audience loved her spectacular performance in the movie. The actress will next be seen alongside in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Disha is a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

