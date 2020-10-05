Disha Patani flaunts her geeky avatar while acing the pout game in a throwback PHOTO

Disha Patani is currently an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, check out one of her throwback pictures on social media.

– the name says everything. The stunning beauty ventured into the world of Bollywood in 2016 with the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. After that, there was no stopping Disha as she began getting some interesting projects. Since then, the actress has become an inevitable part of the Hindi cinema. Apart from that, her impeccable fashion choices and style statements are worth praising here. She enjoys a massive fan following all over the country.

Meanwhile, we have come across a throwback picture of Disha Patani that is hard to miss. The Baaghi 2 actress flaunts her geeky avatar in this picture and we bet she looks super cute here! She goes sans makeup and wears a pair of transparent glasses. The diva ties up her hair into a high bun and is seen wearing a blue noodle strap outfit. She also nails the pout game perfectly in this picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Disha Patani last featured in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The actress has some interesting projects coming up now. One of them is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring . The latter has recently announced on social media about having resumed the shoot for the movie. Apart from that, Disha will also be seen in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from that, she has been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

