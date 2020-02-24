PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts ‘different moods’ as she rocks a crop top and shorts; Tiger Shroff is all hearts

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of herself as Sara from Malang. Her pretty and chic avatar won hearts of fans and even Tiger Shroff couldn’t resist liking it. Check it out.

Among the gorgeous stars in Bollywood, is often seen sharing her different avatar on social media and each of them, leave fans gasping for breath. From rocking an ethnic look to opting for a chic dress, Disha can rock any outfit like a pro. Her recent film, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, saw her flaunt a hot and sizzling avatar as Sara, who believed in living life with a high. While shooting for the film, Disha used to share her looks on social media and fans used to love them. Even close friend, Tiger Shroff couldn’t resist liking him.

Recently, after the film’s steady run, Disha dropped some gorgeous photos in her ‘Sara’ look on social media and once again, it floored everyone including Tiger. In the photos, Disha is seen slaying in a crop top with white shorts and sneakers. With a flower tucked away in her luscious and open locks, the gorgeous Radhe star flaunted her different moods for photos. From smiling to laughing to posing coyly, Disha nailed every mood like a pro and left fans in awe.

Disha captioned it as, “Different moods of sara.” Several Btown celebs commented on it, including Eli Avram who has co-starred in Malang. Even Tiger loved the photos and that surely caught the fans’ attention.

Check out Disha Patani's photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Pradbhudheva and the shoot is going on in full swing. Disha will be cast opposite Salman in Radhe. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. When the shoot began in November 2019, Disha had shared photos from the muhurat puja too. It is slated to be released on Eid 2020.

