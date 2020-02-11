Disha Patani flaunts girl power as she lifts heavy weights at her workout & wins over Tiger Shroff’s mom & sis

Disha Patani is one of the fitness lovers in Bollywood. On Tuesday, the Malang actress shared a workout video of lifting heavyweights. Seeing the same, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesh Shroff and sister Krishna were impressed. Check it out.

Among the actresses in Bollywood, is among those who have time and again professed her love for fitness. Often the Malang star is seen sweating it out the gym and this impresses her fans too. From gymming to gymnastics to dancing, Disha opts for different ways to keep fit and her love for fitness seems to have been inspired by her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. Being close friends, the two have often worked out in the past at the gym too.

On Tuesday, Disha shared an inspiring workout video which left even Tiger’s mother and sister impressed. In the video, the Malang star is seen lifting heavy weights of 60 Kg on her shoulders. As Disha went up and down with the heavyweights, one could see her putting all her strength in completing 4 repetitive sets of the same. Clad in a pair of shorts and hoodie, Patani put all her might and flaunted her girl power that left her trainer impressed.

Tiger’s mom Ayesh and sister Krishna also were impressed. The two left comments in the form of emoticons to laud Disha’s effort to lift the heavyweights and workout. Disha captioned the video as, “mornings be like, 60 kg ( 125 pounds) a** to grass, 4 reps @rajendradhole.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha’s recent release Malang is doing well in theatres. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur with her along with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Post this, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina. Radhe will star Disha opposite Salman and the actress has been shooting for the same. Disha also has shot for a special song with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

