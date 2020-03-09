  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani flaunts her charming smile while posing for a photo donning an all black look; Check it out

Disha Patani is flashing her million-dollar smile donning a black tee with black joggers and matching black shoes.
1955 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani flaunts her charming smile while posing for a photo donning an all black look; Check it outDisha Patani flaunts her charming smile while posing for a photo donning an all black look; Check it out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Disha Patani, who was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and recently seen in a special song Do You Love Me? from Baaghi 3 was busy shooting for Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Recently, Disha was in the news because of the stunning candid photos the actress shared with her best friend Sakshi on social media. Alongside a series of photos, Disha wrote, “Happy b’day sakshuuuu thank you for being my best friend forever and the most loving girllove you most…”

Disha has a huge fan following. She stole away the audience's heart with her first film M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, we came across a gorgeous picture of the Baaghi 2 actress on one of her fan pages. In the picture, we can see Disha is sitting in style on a floor donning an all-black look. The actress wore a black tee with black joggers and paired them up with black shoes. Disha is flashing her cute dimples and her million-dollar smile while psoing for the camera. From the background of the picture, we can make out that she is in a studio and is posing during a break. Her athleisure look is for sure stealing our heart away. 

(Also Read: Disha Patani’s birthday wish for her BFF is all about kisses, selfies, and cute note; See PHOTOS)

On the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects coming up this year. She will be collaborating with Salman Khan again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will also be seen in KTina which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie is a biopic that is reportedly based on the life of Ekta herself. 

Check out Disha Patani's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement