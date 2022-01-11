Disha Patani flaunts her naturally glowing skin in a beautiful sun-kissed PIC; Seen yet?

Disha Patani, who shot to fame with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, never fails to mesmerize her fans. Her Instagram handle is full of beautiful pics and videos. She is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. She is also a queen of natural selfies and her latest Instagram story is proof of it. The 29-year-old actress shared a sun-kissed selfie with her fans, looking all beautiful and glowing in the natural look.

The story shared by Disha on Instagram featured her selfie. Her skin was glowing naturally in the sun-kissed pic and she was all about freshness. Talking about her attire, the Baaghi actress wore a white top with little stars printed on it. She kept her hair loose and was shining due to the sunrays. She also left a sleeping emoji to the pic and chose not to write any caption. The Bharat actress was at her natural best in the photo.

See Disha’s Instagram story here:

Recently, Disha shared a temperature-raising photo on social media in a peach bikini. She was facing towards the sea and flaunted her sexy curves and long legs in the pic. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also reacted to the post and commented on three fire emojis.

On the work front, Disha Patani has recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming film Yodha. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is set to have its theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

