Disha Patani flaunts her perfect curves in new bikini PIC, sets Tiger Shroff’s heart on fire

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses of Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Well, the actress often takes the internet by quite a storm with her bikini pictures and her Instagram handle is full of such pics. It is a delight for all her fans who love to see her flaunting her perfect curves. The actress also works hard on her body and keeps sharing her workout videos. But, today the picture that she has shared will make you drool and how! She has literally raised the temperatures in a peach bikini and we do not blame Tiger Shroff for his reaction.

In the picture, Disha Patani stands with her feet submerged in water as the actress faces her back towards the camera. Disha’s peach bikini fits perfectly on her curves. Her hair is left open and is completely drenched in water. In fact, there are water droplets all over her body and it looks like she must have just taken a dip in the water. The moment Disha shared this picture, fans have taken to the comments section to shower love on it. Even the actress’ rumoured beau Tiger Shroff could not stop himself from commenting on the picture and posted three fire emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

On the work front, Disha Patani has recently wrapped the shooting for her Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna co-starrer flick ‘Yodha’. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is set to have its theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Tiger who was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, will be next seen in several films including Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpath.

