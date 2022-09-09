Disha Patani flaunts her perfectly toned abs as she poses in a smoking white bikini; PIC

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and gave several thereafter. Apart from her movies, the actress is known to carve out her niche when it comes to fashion. The Baaghi 2 actress is also known for having a svelte silhouette and a fit body. She never skips a chance to raise the temperature on Instagram as she defines fitness and glamour at the best. Just a glance through Disha’s Instagram feed and you will see many mesmerising pictures of the actress in swimwear. Going by her previous posts, it is safe to say that she sure knows how to raise the temperature on social media with her glamorous looks.



Now, the 30-year-old actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of herself basking in the sun in a white bikini flaunting her perfectly toned body with sea in the background. She completed her look with what appeared to be a shrug. Disha's screensaver worthy photograph was flooded with thousands of reactions including love and fire emojis from her fans. Netizens left comments like, “Queen”, “My beautiful mermaid is back” and “stunning”.

Have a look at Disha’s post: