Disha Patani flaunts her radiant glow as she clicks a lazy selfie and sums up the whole morning MOOD

Disha Patani never fails to leave fans impressed with her social media game and recently, she managed to make all feel relatable with her morning mood. The Radhe star shared a lazy selfie and won the internet.

Actress is one of the stars who never fail to impress fans with her style. However, from time to time, the Radhe star also gives everyone a sneak peek into her everyday routine and leaves them feeling relatable. Speaking of this, Disha's recent selfie as she lazes around in bed in the morning is bound to give you relatable vibes. Known for acing her social media game and dropping stunning photos of herself, this one time, the star flaunted her no makeup look and left all in awe.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a photo in which she was seen clad in a casual black tee with her hair falling all over face. She is seen laying on her bed and lazing around in the morning in the selfie. One could also notice the radiant glow in the no makeup click and gave all a glimpse of the Radhe star's flawless skin. The star shared the cute photo and sent all her fans a Good Morning wish.

Recently, Disha also had shared a goofy video with her pet dog Bella and gave all a glimpse of her shenanigans with her furry friend at home.

Take a look:

Disha also kicked off Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai promotions and shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle that evoked a sweet reaction from her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe with , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and is all set to release on Eid 2021. Besides this, she also is shooting for Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham. The film also stars and Tara Sutaria.

