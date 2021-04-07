  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani flaunts her radiant glow as she clicks a lazy selfie and sums up the whole morning MOOD

Disha Patani never fails to leave fans impressed with her social media game and recently, she managed to make all feel relatable with her morning mood. The Radhe star shared a lazy selfie and won the internet.
985 reads Mumbai
Disha Patani flaunts her radiant glow as she clicks a lazy selfie and sums up the whole morning MOOD
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Disha Patani is one of the stars who never fail to impress fans with her style. However, from time to time, the Radhe star also gives everyone a sneak peek into her everyday routine and leaves them feeling relatable. Speaking of this, Disha's recent selfie as she lazes around in bed in the morning is bound to give you relatable vibes. Known for acing her social media game and dropping stunning photos of herself, this one time, the star flaunted her no makeup look and left all in awe. 

Taking to her Instagram stories, Disha shared a photo in which she was seen clad in a casual black tee with her hair falling all over face. She is seen laying on her bed and lazing around in the morning in the selfie. One could also notice the radiant glow in the no makeup click and gave all a glimpse of the Radhe star's flawless skin. The star shared the cute photo and sent all her fans a Good Morning wish. 

Recently, Disha also had shared a goofy video with her pet dog Bella and gave all a glimpse of her shenanigans with her furry friend at home. 

Take a look:

Disha also kicked off Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai promotions and shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle that evoked a sweet reaction from her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. On the work front, Disha will be seen next in Radhe with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and is all set to release on Eid 2021. Besides this, she also is shooting for Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. 

Also Read|Disha Patani turns up the heat in a 90s inspired look for Radhe promotions; Tiger Shroff, Krishna call it LIT

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

You may like these
Disha Patani turns up the heat in a 90s inspired look for Radhe promotions; Tiger Shroff, Krishna call it LIT
Disha Patani calls rumoured beau Tiger Shroff 'beautiful boy' as he flaunts full extent of his smile in a PIC
Tiger Shroff draws attention to his chiselled jawline in intense close up shot; Mom Ayesha, Disha Patani react
Disha Patani drops more stunning snaps from her photoshoot; rumoured beau Tiger Shroff showers love; PHOTOS
Disha Patani looks pretty as she flaunts subtle yet chic look in new PICS; Tiger Shroff, Khushboo Patani react
PHOTOS: Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Krishna keep it simple yet stylish as they get papped in the city