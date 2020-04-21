Disha Patani flaunts her radiant makeup as she soaks up the sun in THIS gorgeous photo

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed photo of herself. In the photo, Disha is seen clad in a floral dress but it’s her makeup that has our attention.Check it out.

Actress is trying to make the most of the Coronavirus lockdown by spending time doing the things she loves. Most of those include spending time with her pets and also indulging in makeup sessions. A while back, Disha shared a makeup tutorial as well with her fans so that they could emulate her and try it themselves. From sharing hilarious TikTok videos to chilling at home, Disha’s quarantine plan seems to be working just fine. Now, she shared a gorgeous photo that we can’t help but gush over.

Taking to the Instagram story, Disha shared a photo in which she can be seen soaking up the sun. However, the gorgeous Baaghi 2 star is seen clad in a low neck floral dress and her makeup is on fleek. With the right amount of it, Disha looked absolutely breathtaking in the photo and several fan clubs also shared Disha’s selfie and made it go viral on the internet. While fans love the diva sans makeup too, Disha has surely nailed the art of doing it all by herself and has left everyone in awe of her.

Also Read|Is Disha Patani living with Tiger Shroff and his family amid lockdown? Sister Krishna Shroff answers

Disha shared the selfie and wrote, “makeup by me.” Meanwhile, as per recent reports, fans were speculating that Disha may be staying with Tiger Shroff and his family amid the lockdown period. However, in a recent interview with Mirror, Krishna Shroff has denied any such claims and mentioned that Disha lives close by and only goes grocery shopping with them. Krishna also called Disha a ‘cool girl’.

Check out Disha’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Baaghi 3’s song Do You Love Me. She will be seen next in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated to release on May 22, 2020. Apart from this, Disha also has KTine with her.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×