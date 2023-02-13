Disha Patani flaunts her sexy back in a backless gown, makes netizens go gaga; WATCH

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to raise the temperature on social media with her fashion game. Be it her workout video or her fashion videos, Disha sure knows how to grab all the limelight. Last night at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception too she made sure to make all the heads turn with her stylish outfits. Well, today yet again she has shared yet another sexy video of her flaunting her toned back in a stunning outfit and we bet you would find it difficult to take your eyes off her. Disha Patani’s fashion game on point

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her looking gorgeous in a backless outfit. She can be seen wearing a gown with a halter neck. The gown has a black-coloured top while it has a flowy blue-coloured bottom. The actress has tied a messy bun which gives her fans a clear vision of her toned back. Her winged liner and kohled eyes stand out and her smile will definitely win your heart. The minute she posted this video, fans have been going gaga over her look and cannot stop praising her. Check out Disha Patani’s post:

Disha Patani work front Talking about her professional stint, she is excited about Yodha, which is helmed by Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Recently, the release date of the movie was announced by the makers with a poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this, she has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. Disha was last seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns.

