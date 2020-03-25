Disha Patani flaunts her toned midriff as she shares a throwback photo; Writes ‘quarantine body not ready yet’

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a photo of herself while staying at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress flaunted her toned abs as she stuck to staying home. Check it out.

Actor , like all other celebs, is quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. While staying at home, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star is spending time with her pets and is also sharing updates on social media. A day back, videos of Disha and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff dancing away went viral on social media and fans couldn’t get enough of their fun. On Wednesday, Disha dropped a throwback photo on Instagram that has left netizens gasping.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a throwback photo in a black sports bra and denim jeans while leaving it unbuttoned. Flaunting her toned midriff, Disha ended up giving us all midriff goals in the photo. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted star can be seen with natural makeup in the photo and her gorgeous hair can be seen left open. Seeing Disha’s stunning photo, several fans couldn’t help but express awe in the form of sweet comments on it. However, Disha’s caption proved that she is still working on her quarantine body at home.

Disha captioned it as, “those were the days #quarantinebodynotreadyyet.” Among those who loved the photo, Disha’s BFF, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and his mom, Ayesha Shroff were there too. On the work front, Disha was working on co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai before the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva will be seen opposite Salman in Radhe that also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva and will be hitting the screens on May 22, 2020. Apart from this, Disha was seen in Baaghi 3’s song Do you Love Me. Her stint in the same was loved. She also has a film titled KTina for which she started shooting in Chandigarh and later returned to Mumbai to shoot for Radhe.

Check out Disha’s latest photo:

