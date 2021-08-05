Disha Patani flaunts no makeup look post goofing with filters in selfies; Says 'reality isn't always the same'

Actress often treats her fans with her stylish looks in photos when she dolls up. However, there are days when she loves to flaunt her radiant and flawless skin in a no makeup look. Speaking of this, recently, Disha shared several selfies on her social media handle where she goofed around with different filters. From using an anime filter to a colour filter, Disha tried on many. However, in the end, she shared one photo without any filter in her natural look.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Malang star shared her 'reality' in a selfie and flaunted her no makeup look. In the photo, we can see Disha clad in a black graphic tee as she posed for a selfie. Her hair is left open and she can be seen enjoying some 'me time'. Prior to this, she shared several selfies while using different filters. One of the filter selfies, Disha captioned as, "These filters are crazy." On another filter selfie, the Malang actress wrote, "Reality is not always the same." Finally, she shared the no filter selfie and left fans in awe.

Meanwhile, recently, Disha attended an event in the city where she stunned in a chic look. The actress later revealed that she had done her own hair and makeup for the day and left everyone in awe. Even rumoured beau Tiger Shroff was left impressed as he loved her photo on Instagram.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It will be released on February 11, 2022.

