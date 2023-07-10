Disha Patani flaunts toned physique in animal print bikini; Deletes hot photos later

Disha Patani recently treated the internet with gorgeous bikini photos and fans can’t keep calm! The actress released a series of images on her social media sites that stunned her followers. She looked great in a dazzling bikini, fearlessly displaying her toned figure and well-defined abs. However, some minutes later, Disha Patani deleted her hot bikini photos.

Disha Patani drops hot bikini photos

Taking to her Twitter, the Project K actress dropped her mirror selfies. In the photos, she is seen flaunting her perfectly toned physique in an animal print bikini. Disha managed to capture her beauty and appeal, transforming her into a very compelling sight.

Disha Patani, well known for her role in the film Malang, has always impressed with her fitness and attention to keeping a toned physique. Her choice of swimwear in these photographs emphasised her confidence and demonstrated her ability to pull off any look with elegance and grace.

Minutes after sharing the photos on her Instagram, Disha dropped the photos on her Twitter handle. Eventually, the actress deleted the photos from both the social media platforms. Although the photographs of Disha in the bikini were eventually taken from her social media accounts, they made an indelible impression on her fans, who were attracted by her captivating beauty and charming presence. The photographs created a sensation and generated conversations among followers who were left wondering what caused their unexpected disappearance.

Interestingly, Disha had earlier been photographed wearing this bikini on a beach vacation with her ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff.

Disha Patani gets clicked with Tiger Shroff

Last month, the actress made headlines when she was clicked with her rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. A photo of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff attending the same event went viral on the internet. Krishna Shroff, Tiger’s sister was also present at the event.

Earlier this year, on Disha’s birthday, Tiger also made a sweet post for the actress and showered love. He wrote, “Only the best times ahead. Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always. Happy birthday." Shroff also dropped a red heart emoji to the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Patani will be seen in Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2: Disha Patani wins Bright Outdoor Presents Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year