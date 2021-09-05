Disha Patani is flying like an angel in this new workout VIDEO; Tiger Shroff is lovestruck & has THIS reaction

We all know what a fitness freak Disha Patani is. She often shares glimpses of her workout on her social media and motivates fans. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Disha is one of the fittest actresses in our Industry. Well, it ain’t that easy to achieve that and Disha makes sure she keeps sharing pictures and videos of her hardwork with her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her workout.

Taking to her Instagram handle Disha shared a video of her workout regime. The video begins with her punching in the air towards the camera then kicking in the air. After this did some air kicks, twisted her body and in the end jumped in the air and did flips in the air. Well, she was flying like an angel in this video and we bet you wouldn’t want to lift your eyes off her. Sharing the video she just posted a monkey emoji in the caption. Well, one thing that caught our attention was her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s comment. The War actor as always took to the comments section to praise Disha without fail. He posted a clap emoji, a fire emoji and a lovestruck emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The film was released on an OTT platform amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, she will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster starring , and Riteish Deshmukh. It will be helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release on February 11, 2021. Besides this, Disha also has KTina.

