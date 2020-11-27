Disha Patani follows rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s footsteps as she aces tornado kick like a pro; WATCH

Disha Patani, who will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has taken the social media by a storm with her recent Instagram post.

has been a true blue fitness enthusiast and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva is often seen dishing out major fitness goals as she sweats hard in the gym. Besides, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is also known for sharing her workout videos on social media which, undoubtedly, inspires millions of fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Disha has once again shared a video from her workout session which has taken the social media by a storm as she was seen following Tiger Shroff’s footsteps.

In the video, Disha was dressed in all black outfit and was seen practising her kicks. In fact, she has turned out to be a pro at tornado kicks and her sharp moves left everyone in awe. Soon the actress was showered with love from celebs and fans. In fact, Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff was also in awe of Disha’s talent. She commented on the post as “Superrrrrrb” followed by several clapping hands emoticons. On the other hand, her rumoured beau and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger had also liked the video.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s video acing her tornado kick:

To note, Disha had recently grabbed the headlines as she was holidaying in the Maldives. In fact, her pic from the vacation took the social media by a storm for all the right reasons. Talking about the work front, Disha will be seen playing the female lead in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is being helmed by Prabhudheva.

