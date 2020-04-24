Disha Patani gets love from Tiger Shroff’s sis Krishna & mom Ayesha as she drops a BTS clip of Baaghi 3 song

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of Baaghi 3’s song Do You Love Me. Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff were all praises for her. Check it out.

Actor is known to be one of the fittest and most stunning dancers in Bollywood. One of her recent songs, Do You Love Me from Tiger Shroff’s film Baaghi 3 won the hearts of the audience and she managed to set the temperature soaring with her performance. While it has been over a month since Baaghi 3 released, Disha’s magic on the song still has fans going all gaga over her dance in the number. A day back, Disha shared a stunning BTS clip from the shoot of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she is seen dancing her heart out after the director said action. Disha shared the same on social media and got a lot of love from fans over it. Not just this, even Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff couldn’t resist dropping sweet comments on Disha’s video. Disha captioned it as, “#doyouloveme.” Seeing the same, Tiger’s sister lauded her act and his mom also was left in awe.

Also Read|Disha Patani says Radhe actor Jackie Shroff’s working style is different from Tiger Shroff: He’s so cool

Tiger’s sister called her, “Queen.” On the other hand, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Amazing!” Well, surely it looks like Disha has found her cheerleaders in Tiger Shroff’s mom and sister. Often, they drop sweet comments on her posts and that lights up the internet. Recently, there were rumours that Disha was staying with the Shroffs amid the lockdown. However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna Shroff cleared the rumours and denied the same. She mentioned that Disha lives nearby and they go grocery shopping together.

Check out Disha’s video and Tiger’s mom and sister’s comment:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in ’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the film, Disha is playing Jackie Shroff’s sister. In a recent interview, Disha was all praises for Jackie. She mentioned that he is one of the coolest co-stars to work with. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe will be released on Eid 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×