Disha Patani gets into Monsters, Inc mode as she dons a blue furry hoodie & turns into James

Disha Patani turns into James from Monsters, Inc as she dons a blue furry hoodie while vacaying in Japan.

is currently enjoying her New Year's vacay in Japan. The starlet has been teasing her Instafam with beautiful pictures of herself and of exotic places that she is daily visiting. Disha has recently been making the headlines for her underwater kissing scene with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release. The still shared by Aditya a few months ago too grabbed attention on social media as the two actors looked sizzling together. While the film is in its post-production stage now, Disha has jetted off to Japan to celebrate New Year's.

The actress seems to be in awe of Disney characters. A while ago we saw her clicking pictures with iconic Disney character Goofy and now we see Disha get into her Monsters, Inc mode as she dons a blue furry hoodie and turns into James. James aka Sully and his one-eyed friend Mike are employed at the Monster factory as they generate energy by scaring away children. When a human child enters the factory accidentally, the harmless monsters resolve to send him back to his world. Expressing her love for the protagonist James, Disha wore a cute hoodie and shared a picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has also been roped in opposite once again in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha shared the screen with Salman for a song Slow Motion in the film Bharat. The actress will now be seen as the leading lady in the sequel of his 2009 film Wanted which is slated for Eid 2020 release.

