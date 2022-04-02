Disha Patani gets papped with rumoured BF Tiger Shroff, dad Jackie Shroff & his family at an event; PICS

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff often grab fans’ attention and always make it to the headlines. Although the actors have not confirmed their relationship yet, their pictures together and social media interactions tell a different story. Tiger and Disha’s undeniable chemistry and photos together make fans go gaga over them. And earlier today, Disha was spotted with Tiger and his entire family, thus adding fuel to their dating speculations.

Earlier today, Tiger and Disha were papped along with the former’s parents Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff, at the launch of MHN 8 in New Delhi. All of them made a rather stylish appearance on the red carpet. Disha Patani was seen donning a champagne-colored mini dress with noodle straps. She styled her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and left her hair open. Disha sported a dewy makeup look, while she opted for minimal accessories as she wore a pair of simple stud earrings. The actress wrapped up her look with a silver handbag.

Tiger Shroff looked quite dapper in his blue suit which he wore with a crisp white shirt. He donned a pair of stylish eyewear as he posed for pictures. Jackie too did not disappoint, as he turned up in his fashionable avatar. The actor donned an all-black look featuring a tee shirt and denim pants and also carried a blue denim jacket in his hands. His black and white checkered cap and sunglasses elevated his look further. Krishna and Ayesha looked quite glamorous themselves.

Take a look at Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and others’ pictures:

On the work front, Disha has Ek Villain Returns and Yodha in the pipeline. Tiger will be soon seen in Heropanti 2. He also has Ganapath in his kitty.

