Disha Patani gets the sweetest birthday wish from Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff; See pic

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Be it her fitness or her fashion game, everything often grabs all the eyeballs. One more thing that often makes it to the headlines is her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff. These two often make their fans go gaga over their pictures with each other or their social media banter. Well, today as the Malang actress turns a year older, Tiger’s mom has taken to her Instagram handle to wish the actress in a special way.

In the first picture that Tiger Shroff’s mom shared, we can see Ayesha Shroff sitting beside Disha Patani. Both the ladies look lovely in the selfie as they smile and pose for the picture. In the next picture, yet again both the ladies flaunt the brightest of smiles and pose for the picture. Sharing these pictures, Ayesha wrote, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! wish you the best year ahead!!” Disha took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you my aunty, to many more travels.”

Check out Ayesha Shroff’s post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial ‘Heropanti 2’ alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The ‘Heropanti 2’ actor has a slew of interesting projects pipelined - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in his kitty and will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

Talking about Disha Patani, she will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

