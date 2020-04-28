Disha Patani gets the temperature soaring in a monokini in THIS still from Malang and leaves us in awe

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback photo from her film, Malang. The diva can be seen flaunting her lean figure in a monokini while posing on a beach. Check it out.

Actor never ceases to amaze her fans with her style and is among the popular stars in Bollywood. Her last film, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur starred her in a different and intense avatar and fans loved it. While the film managed to do fairly well at the box office, it was Disha’s sizzling avatar as Sara that stayed with fans for the longest time. Even Disha often has shared stunning photos from the shoot of Malang that left fans in awe of her gorgeousness.

Now, on Tuesday, Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of herself from her film Malang. In the stunning click, Disha can be seen clad in a double-shaded white and peach coloured monokini while standing at the beach. As the wind blew her hair, Disha looked absolutely gorgeous in a beachy avatar in a still from the film Malang. Her sweet smile and her look stole the show and left fans in awe of her beauty.

Disha too was all heart for the photo and captioned it as, “#malang.” Meanwhile, the diva’s film Malang starring Aditya, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is all set to release on Netflix on May 8. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, and Jay Shewakramani. The story of Sara and Advait Thakur takes a turn for the worse when they come in contact with a corrupt cop, Anjaney Agashe and his partner Michael Rodrigues. The film managed to do good business at the box office and the music was loved too.

Check out Disha Patani’s photo from Malang:

