Disha Patani gives girl next door vibes in her white mini dress, gets snapped amidst heavy rainfall; PHOTOS

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. Her fashion game always manages to grab all the limelight and attention. The actress is all geared up for the release of her film Ek Villain Returns and the trailer of the film was launched a couple of days ago. Fans are loving to see Disha and are going gaga over it. Well, she was snapped in the city today looking stunning in a white dress amidst heavy rains today.

In the pictures, we can see Disha Patani wearing a short white dress with a spaghetti strap. She left her hair open and paired white coloured flip flops with her attire. As she walked out of the store in the city it was raining heavily. A staff member held a pink-coloured umbrella and walked the actress toward her car. Disha looked cute in this white coloured dress.

Check out pictures of Disha Patani:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The Malang actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

