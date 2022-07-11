Disha Patani gives a glimpse of her Spain vacation and it is all about food, selfies & more; WATCH

Disha Patani is currently one of the most loved female celebrities in Bollywood. The actress often makes headlines for several reasons. She rose to popularity with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and ever since her debut, she managed to win the hearts of the audiences. The actress has given several hits like ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Moreover, Disha is also super active on her Instagram and often treats fans with gorgeous pictures.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Interestingly, Disha is quite popular on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself. She was recently holidaying in Spain and also celebrated her birthday on June 13 on an amazing solo trip. A few hours back, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and treated her fans with a glimpse of her vacation. In it, she gave her followers some much-needed fitness inspiration as she gave a sneak peek of her workout session. Disha also showed off the surroundings, yummy food, and also a lot of selfies also featured in the video.

Check out Disha Patani's VIDEO:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will star in Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release. It will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled to release on July 29. This marks her second collaboration with the director Mohit Suri after the 2020 release film, Malang.

Next, Disha also has Sagar Ambre's directorial action-drama film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. The actress will also feature in Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is an absolute stunner as she flaunts her svelte figure in pink net saree; PICS