Disha Patani gives a unique twist to the hook step of Lean On as she grooves to the track; WATCH

Disha, who is soaring high on the success of her recently released film Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is currently busy shooting for her next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.

made her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She played the role of Priyanka Jha, the girlfriend of Mahendra Singh Dhoni who dies in a car accident in the film. The actress's cute avatar and her million-dollar smile stole away the audience's heart. Besides her acting chops and her looks, Disha is also known for her cool dance moves. The actress is a trained dancer and loves dancing.

Recently, a video of Disha grooving in a car with her friend has gone viral on social media. In the video, Disha is showing off the hook step of the famous song Lean On with her friend. But what is eye-catching is the Baaghi 2 actress giving a bhangra twist to the track at the end of the video. The actress is having a gala time and sets up a party mood for her fans.

Talking about Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The shooting is on and as per the update, soon will wrap up too. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Disha will also be seen doing a special number in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The movie will hit the screens on 6th March 2020.

