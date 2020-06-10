  1. Home
Disha Patani gives a warning to all the haters as she practices boxing with trainer; Watch throwback video

11801 reads Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2020 02:43 pm
After almost four months, yesterday, Disha Patani was snapped in the city as she stepped out wearing a mask for some work. While Disha didn’t pose for the paps but it was a welcome sight to see Disha out and about the city. That said, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Disha Patani wherein she is seen working out in the gym and what’s new is that in the video, instead of attempting her usual flips, she is seen boxing. Yes, in the said video, this Malang actress can be seen boxing like a professional and throwing punches at her coach and here, she is seen wearing boxing gloves, tank top and gym tights.

Alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Dont mess with me training with my coach @alanfenandes #thepathofthewarrior @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” Well, we wish that everything gets back to normal so that Disha starts working out at her gym and treats us with her new workout videos. Now, prior to the lockdown, Disha was shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and as per reports, since portions of the film are still left to be shot, one of which happens to be a song sequence featuring Disha Patani and therefore, soon, Salman and Disha will shoot for the song. While the song, originally was set to be shot in Azerbaijan, however, now the makers have decided to shoot the song in a studio in Mumbai.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu

